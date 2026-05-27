Iran’s Spider-Man eyes historic golden hattrick

TEHRAN - Iran Mountaineering and Sport Climbing Federation (IMSCF) has set its sights on Nagoya 2026 with a streamlined but ambitious lineup, as federation president Reza Zarei confirmed that just two athletes — one man and one woman — will represent the country at the Games.

Speaking after the technical meeting for Iran’s Asian Games preparations, Zarei highlighted Iran’s strongest medal hopes in speed climbing and bouldering. Veteran star Reza Alipour, already a two-time Asian Games gold medalist from Jakarta and Hangzhou, has been selected as the men’s representative after maintaining a clear edge over his domestic rivals in terms of record and performance.

On the women’s side, Sarina Ghafari has earned the spot in bouldering following an impressive international rise. Ghafari captured two gold medals at the 2024 Asian Championships and added a silver medal at the Youth World Championships, making her the federation’s top choice among female climbers for the continental event.

Zarei admitted that the federation had hoped to send more athletes, but the final decision was shaped by the committee’s policy, which limits the squad to only two climbers. Even so, confidence remains high that both selected athletes can peak at the right time and deliver strong results when Iran heads to Japan in early October.

Preparation is already underway. Ghafari is currently training in France at the national climbing camp, while Alipour continues his training program at Kabkanian Stadium in Tehran. His camp will remain ongoing until competition time, with officials expecting him to return in even sharper form.

With two-time champion Alipour chasing a remarkable third straight Asian Games gold, Iran’s climbing team enters Nagoya with real medal ambitions and a clear mission: make history once again.