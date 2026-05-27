Iran, Spain ready to develop trade cooperation

TEHRAN- The head of Iran's Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), during a meeting with the Spanish ambassador in Iran, announced Iran's readiness to expand trade relations, joint investment, technology transfer, and the dispatch of trade delegations to Spain.

According to a report by Mehr News Agency, citing the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran, Mohammad-Ali Dehghan Dehnavi met with Antonio Sánchez-Benedito Gaspar, the Spanish ambassador, and referring to the good trade opportunities between the two countries, declared Iran's full readiness to capitalize on these opportunities in the areas of developing trade relations, joint investment, technology transfer, and sending trade delegations.

The head of Iran's Trade Promotion Organization, emphasizing that the Iranian people seek to uphold their international rights, added: "It seems that by setting aside excessive demands, peace can be achieved; and the Iranian people will remain steadfast and resilient for this right."

The deputy minister of Industry, Mining and Trade expressed hope that conditions would soon be facilitated for the development of trade and economic exchanges.

During the meeting, the Spanish ambassador stated that geographical distance is not an obstacle to developing trade relations and emphasized the creation of a new trade area.

Sánchez-Benedito Gaspar stressed the development of trade exchanges between various cities of Iran and Spain and added: "Trade origins and destinations can be extended to different cities of the two countries."

He also called for the activation of the previous joint committee between Iran and Spain.

It is worth mentioning that the meeting was attended by the Spanish deputy ambassador and the commercial attaché of Spain, as well as the deputy for trade services of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran and the head of the Europe and America Office of the organization.

MA