Industry, mining, trade minister departs for Kazakhstan to participate in Eurasian Economic Forum

TEHRAN- The Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade, representing Masoud Pezeshkian, President of Iran, has left for the city of Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, at the head of a high-level delegation to participate in the 5th Eurasian Economic Forum.

According to IRNA from the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade, "Seyyed Mohammad Atabak," Iran's Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade, left Tehran for Astana at the head of a high-level delegation to take part in the 5th Eurasian Economic Forum, which will be held in Kazakhstan on Thursday, May 28.

This international forum, considered one of the most important economic events in the region, will focus on cutting-edge issues and modern challenges. The main themes of this session include examining the digital ecosystem of product safety, platform-based economic solutions, and analyzing the role of artificial intelligence as a driver of cross-border market development and new competition.

Other strategic topics on the forum's agenda include energy integration, digital transformation in Eurasian international law, and smart customs management using modern tools, aiming to open new paths for trade and logistics amid the new economic realities of the region.

An important part of the forum is dedicated to a general session with the participation of heads of state, where the macro-policies of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will be discussed.

This union, founded by Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia, and Kyrgyzstan, aims to create a common market and facilitate the movement of goods and capital. In this context, the Islamic Republic of Iran, due to its privileged geopolitical position and location along the International North-South Transport Corridor, has transformed from a "commodity supplier" into a "transit hub and strategic partner" and a logistics hub for the EAEU members.

Iran's role in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) goes beyond that of a trading partner; Iran acts as a strategic ally and a gateway to open seas for the union.

MA