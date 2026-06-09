Tasting chikoo, papaya and guava; a unique experience for tourists in Darak Village

TEHRAN – Darak Village, a nominee for the UN Tourism Best Tourism Villages 2026 program and located in Zarabad county, Sistan-Baluchestan province, has recently played host to a number of tourists, travel bloggers, content creators and social media influencers who traveled to the region to explore its unique tourism potential, a tourism official told the Tehran Times on Tuesday.

Known for its extraordinary landscape where the sea, desert, palm groves and tropical orchards meet, Darak offers visitors a distinctive image of Iran's natural and cultural diversity.

Coinciding with the visit of these tourists, an exhibition of local and tropical agricultural products was held at the Eco Camp Ecolodge in Darak Village. The colorful exhibition showcased one of the village’s most important tourism assets: agritourism, the official said. “A wide variety of tropical fruits and local agricultural products, including chikoo, mango, guava, banana, lime and papaya, were displayed for visitors. For many tourists, it was their first opportunity to see some of these fruits up close and learn about their cultivation and harvest methods.”

However, the exhibition was reportedly more than a simple display of products. One of the most attractive parts of the event was the fruit-tasting experience, which allowed visitors to sample the unique flavors of the region. Many tourists tasted fruits such as chikoo and papaya for the first time and became familiar with their characteristics and nutritional value.

Among the highlights of the exhibition was the experience of tasting combinations of tropical fruits, particularly green mango served with fresh lime juice. This local flavor combination attracted significant attention from visitors, who enthusiastically participated in the tasting sessions and described the experience as both memorable and delicious.

The aroma of freshly harvested fruits, the vibrant colors of tropical produce and the stories shared by local residents about life among the orchards created a unique atmosphere for guests. Visitors photographed the products, asked questions about farming practices and gained an experience that went far beyond a conventional tourist visit.

Tourism experts believe that Darak's agricultural resources have the potential to become a key pillar of experiential tourism in the region. In addition to introducing visitors to the lifestyle and traditions of the local community, agritourism can contribute to job creation, increased income for rural residents and the long-term economic sustainability of the destination.

Today, Darak Village is known not only for the remarkable meeting point of the sea and the desert but also for its lush tropical orchards and agricultural heritage. These assets have become an integral part of the village’s tourism identity and offer visitors a taste of southern Iran that is likely to remain in their memories long after their journey ends.

AM