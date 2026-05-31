10 Iranian universities in QS ranking 2026 by subject

TEHRAN –The 16th edition of the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings by Subject 2026 has included 10 Iranian universities in three broad subject areas.

The 2026 edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject features 55 narrow subjects across five broad subject areas.

In total, 1,099 unique institutions have been ranked in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026, including over 300 that appear for the first time.

The QS World University Rankings by Subject are sorted into five broad subject areas, including Arts and Humanities, Engineering and Technology, Life Sciences and Medicine, Natural Sciences, and Social Sciences and Management.

Iranian universities are ranked among the top institutions in three faculty areas, including Engineering and Technology, Life Sciences and Medicine, and Natural Sciences.

In the Engineering and Technology category, Sharif University of Technology, with a global ranking of 252, is placed first in the country. The university’s best global ranking is in Engineering-Petroleum (20); it ranks 151-200 in civil and structural engineering, engineering-mechanical, as well as electrical and electronic engineering.

University of Tehran is placed second, with a ranking of 288 globally. It ranks 23rd in engineering petroleum. The university ranks between 201 and 250 in chemical engineering, engineering-mechanical, and electrical and electronic engineering.

Amirkabir University of Technology, with a global ranking of 401-450, is placed third. Its best global ranking is in Engineering-Petroleum (51-100).

Iran University of Science and Technology ranks 451-500 in the world, and fourth in the country.

In the Life Sciences and Medicine category, Tehran University of Medical Sciences (312). Tehran University of Medical Sciences ranks between 151-225 in Nursing, and 151-200 in Pharmacy and Pharmacology.

University of Tehran (401-450) is placed second, nationwide, next to Iran University of Medical Sciences. It ranks 151-200 in Pharmacy and Pharmacology.

Iran University of Medical Sciences and Shiraz University of Medical Sciences (401-500) rank third, jointly. Shiraz University of Medical Sciences ranks 251-300 in Pharmacy and Pharmacology.

Mashhad University of Medical Sciences is placed between 501-550 globally; it ranks 201-250 in Pharmacy and Pharmacology.

Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences (SBMU) is placed between 501-550.

Tabriz University of Medical Sciences ranks 501-550. It ranks 151-225 in Nursing, and 151-200 in Pharmacy and Pharmacology.

In the Natural Sciences category, University of Tehran, with a global ranking of 336, is placed first. It ranks 201-250 in Environmental Sciences, 301-350 in Material Sciences, and 351-400 in Mathematics.

Sharif University of Technology is placed second, ranking 401-450 globally. It ranks between 201-25 in Material Sciences.

Recent rankings

The SCImago Institutions Rankings (SIR) 2026 has ranked 166 Iranian universities among the top institutions in the world, up from 164 in 2025.

The SIR is a classification of academic and research-related institutions ranked by a composite indicator that combines three sets of indicators: research performance, innovation outputs, and societal impact, measured by their web visibility.

Tehran University of Medical Sciences and University of Tehran are placed among the top ten institutions in West Asia, ranking 5th and 10th, respectively.

Tehran University of Medical Sciences (with a global ranking of 701) is the top university in the country.

University of Tehran and Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences and Health Services are placed second and third, respectively.

Tehran University of Medical Sciences rank 37 in Dentistry (first in West Asia), 49 in Dermatology, 73 in Obstetrics and Gynaecology, 81 in Otorhinolaryngology, 94 in Infectious Diseases, 96 in Public Health, Environment and Occupational Health, 98 in Urology, 108 in Ophthalmology, 131 in Medicine (first in West Asia), 139 in Epidemiology, 159 in Nephrology, 176 in Surgery, and 189 in Critical Care and Intensive Care Medicine.

University of Tehran ranks 71 in Architecture, 72 in Business, management, and Accounting (first in West Asia), 76 in Geography, Planning, and Development, 112 in Energy (first in West Asia), 128 in Geology, 137 in Civil and Structural Engineering, 169 in Atmospheric Science, 208 in Religious Studies, 242 in Earth and Planetary Sciences, 248 in forestry, and 290 in Aquatic Science.

Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences ranks 96 in Pathology and Forensic Medicine, 106 in Urology, and 130 in Dermatology.

Tabriz University of Medical Sciences ranks 109 in Pharmacology, Toxicology, and Pharmaceutics (2nd in West Asia), and 182 in Urology.

Golestan University ranks 132 in Social Sciences, and 155 in Education (first in West Asia).

In Environmental Sciences, Iran Polymer and Petrochemical Institute ranks 1st in West Asia (130 globally), University of Tehran ranks third in West Asia.

In Architecture, University of Gilan ranks 70, and Iran University of Science and Technology ranks 80 globally.

University of Kashan ranks 66 globally in Ocean Engineering.

In Biomedical Engineering, Lorestan University of Medical Sciences, Tehran University of Medical Sciences, and Mashhad University of Medical Sciences rank 74, 245, and 261, respectively.

The Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings 2026 has placed 90 Iranian universities among the top Asian institutions, up from 85 universities in 2025.

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026 judge research-intensive universities across all their core missions: teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook.

Sharif University of Technology is placed first in the country, with a global ranking of 76, Borna news agency reported.

Amirkabir University of Technology (79) and Iran University of Science and Technology (87) are ranked second and third.

Tehran University of Medical Science (111), University of Tehran (120), Kermanshah University of Medical Sciences (131), Isfahan University of Technology (137), Tarbiat Modares University (162), Shiraz University of Technology (166), and Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences (154) are placed fourth to tenth in the country.

THE World University Rankings (WUR) 2026 placed 101 Iranian universities among the top universities in the world in 11 subject areas, compared to 81 universities in 10 subject areas in 2025.

Amirkabir University of Technology, Kermanshah University of Medical Sciences, and Sharif University of Technology, ranking 351–400 globally, were placed first in the country.

Iran University of Science and Technology and University of Tehran were placed second, with a global ranking of 401–500.

Shiraz University of Technology, and Tehran University of Medical Sciences ranked 501–600 globally; they ranked third nationwide.

The QS Asia University Rankings placed 48 Iranian universities in the list of top universities in 2026, compared to 32 universities in 2025.

University of Tehran (with a global ranking of 93) was placed first among Iranian universities, followed by Sharif University of Technology (ranking 142 globally) and Amirkabir University of Technology (ranking 169 globally), ISNA reported.