Analysts raise oil forecasts as energy flows slow down

TEHRAN- A monthly poll released on Friday showed that analysts have raised their oil price forecasts to 2026 for the third time since the Iran War began in February. They cite an 'extended timeline' for normalizing energy flows back to pre-conflict levels, according to a Reuters report.

Based on a survey of 33 economists, analysts and other experts, Brent crude will average $90.44 a barrel by 2026 compared to the $86.38 per barrel forecast last month. U.S. crude oil was projected to average $84.63 per barrel, up from the April view of $80.07.

The forecasts are up about 40% compared to February estimates, which were $63.85 per barrel for Brent and $ 60.38 per barrel for WTI. These estimates were published just a day prior to the U.S.-Israeli strike on Iran.

Brent and WTI are at four-year highs of more than $126.41 a barrel and $119.8 a barrel respectively, since the war began. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz caused sweeping disruptions in energy supplies. Prices remain below 2008 record highs of more than $147 per barrel.

"It is unlikely that prices will reach new records in this year." Surabhi Menon, EIU India, said that even though prices are forecast to continue increasing until July this year, the increase will only be marginal compared to current high levels.

This is based upon the assumption that war in Iran will remain in the current state (with the Strait of Hormuz shut and a ceasefire) until the end of July at the very least. Kpler data showed that the monthly crude oil exports of the West Asia region, which is the largest oil exporting area in the world, dropped to less than half their previous level, at about 8.8 million barrels a day, since March.

Thomas Wybierek is an analyst with NORD/LB. He said that the disruptions will last longer than expected.

Even if a short-term ceasefire is reached or a type of peace contract is signed, the amount of oil and gas delivered by sea will not be the same in 2026.

Analysts polled predict that the global oil market will face a significant supply deficit by 2026. Estimates range from 500,000 to eight million bpd. In May, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries forecast a 1.17 million bpd increase in the global oil demand in 2026. This is down from the 1.38 million bpd previously expected. The U.S. Energy Information Administration also predicted a decline in demand of about 420,000 bpd.

"The drag on demand is increasing due to weaker macro-conditions. The consumption is being impacted by higher prices, weaker trade flows and GDP downgrades. The conflict has the effect of tightening up supply and slowing down demand growth," Crisil analysts said.

Analysts expect a rise in non-OPEC oil production, as inventories are expected to be reduced. This will keep global stock levels under pressure. Four sources have said that the seven leading OPEC+ countries are likely to agree on a modest increase in July production when they meet this week.

Tobias Keller is an analyst at UniCredit. He said: "The constraint that has to be met by the government is not quotas, but rather the inability of moving incremental barrels across Hormuz. This means that output policy will remain largely symbolic, while exports are still impaired.