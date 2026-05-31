Ancient tombstone motifs inspire new designs for textiles and handicrafts

TEHRAN – Researchers and artists studying the carved motifs of an ancient cemetery near Qale-Shadab mountain, southwestern Iran, say the unique designs found on centuries-old tombstones could provide inspiration for contemporary textile design, handicrafts and local cultural industries.

The initiative, centered on the historical cemetery located in Khuzestan province’s Shahiyun district, forms part of broader efforts to document, preserve and revitalize cultural heritage while creating new economic opportunities for local communities.

According to Bahar Sargazi, a researcher and graphic artist involved in the project, interest in the cemetery dates back more than a decade.

“In 2011, while collecting material for a tourism guidebook on Khuzestan, we traveled to the Shahiyun region and encountered a cemetery beside Qale-Shadab that possessed distinctive and unusual characteristics,” Sargazi said.

Five years later, Sargazi joined researchers Arash Nouraqaei, Mojtaba Gahestouni, Noushin Kazemi and Pouran Zangeneh to form a research team dedicated to studying the funerary motifs found throughout the cemetery. The project was supported by local researcher Saman Faraji.

The team’s objectives extended beyond documentation. Researchers sought to create a framework for protecting the cemetery while exploring ways to incorporate its visual heritage into local handicrafts and tourism-related products.

“Our goal was not only to study and record the carvings but also to create opportunities for their practical use,” Sargazi said. “We considered applying these motifs to local Kapu basketry, woven products, everyday items, publications, visual media and branded handicrafts linked to regional identity.”

The research process began with a comprehensive photographic and video survey of every grave in the cemetery. Tombstones featuring decorative carvings were then identified, catalogued and digitally reconstructed.

The study revealed a wide variety of motifs, including human figures, animals, plants and representations of tools and everyday objects. Researchers believe the imagery provides valuable insight into the social and cultural history of the region.

Following the documentation phase, the team collaborated with local artisans to test the designs in contemporary craft production.

Potters and traditional Kapu weavers from the nearby village of Pamenar were invited to incorporate the motifs into their work. While adapting the unfamiliar designs initially presented challenges, artisans gradually began applying them to products including cups, magnets, decorative vessels and souvenir items.

Sargazi said the potential uses of the motifs extend far beyond pottery and basketry.

“These designs are highly creative and unique,” she said. “In addition to local handicrafts, they have strong potential for use in textile design and other artistic and commercial fields.”

Researchers believe integrating historical motifs into modern products can help strengthen cultural identity while generating new income streams for rural communities.

The project has also drawn attention to the broader cultural landscape surrounding Pamenar, a historic village located in the northern reaches of Dezful county.

Nestled amid the natural scenery of Khuzestan province, Pamenar has become increasingly recognized as a destination that combines cultural heritage, traditional lifestyles and community-based tourism. Local residents have played an active role in preserving the village’s identity through handicraft production, heritage conservation and tourism initiatives.

Sargazi welcomed recent news that Pamenar has been included among villages being considered for international tourism recognition.

“The inclusion of Pamenar among candidate villages for global tourism recognition is very encouraging,” she said. “The village possesses exceptional assets in the fields of nature, cultural heritage, handicrafts and traditional ways of life.”

She said international recognition could attract greater attention to the village’s cultural and historical resources while supporting tourism development and local economic growth.

According to Sargazi, Pamenar represents more than a scenic destination. Its cultural traditions, historical heritage and local artistic practices form an integrated identity that deserves wider recognition.

Experts involved in the cemetery project say initiatives linking heritage preservation with contemporary design can help strengthen that identity while ensuring traditional knowledge remains relevant for future generations.

They argue that careful planning, community participation and institutional support will be essential for sustaining such efforts and maximizing their economic and cultural benefits.

Researchers hope that continued collaboration between heritage specialists, local artisans and tourism stakeholders will contribute both to the preservation of the cemetery’s distinctive visual heritage and to the long-term development of communities in the region.

As interest in cultural tourism grows across Iran, projects such as the reuse of historical tombstone motifs may offer a model for how rural communities can transform local heritage into creative and sustainable economic opportunities while safeguarding their historical legacy.

AM