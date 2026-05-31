Iran sends six Greco-Roman wrestlers to Mongolia

TEHRAN – Six Iranian Greco-Roman wrestlers will represent Iran at the Ulaanbaatar Open Ranking Series 2026.

Ulaanbaatar Open, the third Ranking Series of the year, will be held in the Mongolian capital from June 4-7.

Payam Ahmadi (55kg), Ali Ahmadi Vafa (60kg), Erfan Jarkani and Mohammad Keshtkar (63kg), Javad Rezaei and Danial Sohrabi (72kg) are Iranian wrestlers in the tournament.

The World Ranking Series events are the main International Tournaments supervised by United World Wrestling. These events are fully integrated into the Ranking System.

These events provide points to each athlete in order to establish the World Ranking at the end of the year. 4 World Ranking Series events are organized every year (except the Olympic year where only 2 World Ranking Series are organized).