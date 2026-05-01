Iran will play at 2026 World Cup: Infantino

TEHRAN - FIFA president Gianni Infantino has confirmed that Iran will compete at the 2026 World Cup despite growing geopolitical tensions and scrutiny surrounding the nation’s participation.

All three of their group-stage matches are scheduled to take place in the United States.

Speaking at FIFA’s annual congress in Vancouver on Thursday, Infantino insisted there was never any doubt Iran would feature at this summer’s tournament.

“Of course, Iran will be participating at the FIFA World Cup 2026,” Infantino said.

“And of course, Iran will play in the United States. The reason is simple, because we have to unite. We have to bring people together.”

Many people, including U.S. president Donald Trump, have raised concerns around Iran’s presence at the tournament due to the ongoing conflict involving the U.S., Israel and Iran.

Trump had suggested they should be replaced by Italy. The Azzurri had failed to qualify for the showpiece in North America. However, Italian sports minister, Andrea Abodi, described a proposal for his country to replace Iran at the World Cup as “not appropriate”, rejecting any idea that the Azzurri will be granted a last-minute berth at this summer’s tournament.

There have also been suggestions that Iran could request that matches be moved to Mexico, but FIFA has maintained the original schedule.

Iran will begin their campaign against New Zealand at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium on June 15 before facing Belgium at the same venue six days later.

Their final group-stage fixture against Egypt is set for Seattle on June 26.

Iranian football federation officials were denied entry into Canada for the FIFA Congress this week. Iran was the only FIFA member association not represented in Vancouver.

Iranian media claimed the delegation, led by federation president Mehdi Taj, was turned away at border control. Canadian officials later confirmed a revocation of entry permission.

Trump also later backtracked and reiterated his support for Iran’s inclusion.

Meanwhile, Infantino confirmed he will seek re-election as FIFA president next year, potentially extending his tenure until 2031.