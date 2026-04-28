Iran football delegation named “Minab-168” for 2026 World Cup

TEHRAN – The Iranian football team, known as Team Melli, will compete in the 2026 FIFA World Cup under the banner of Minab-168.

This name honors the tragic incident at Minab School, where 168 students lost their lives, marking one of the most sorrowful chapters in the region’s history.

A meeting of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Cultural Committee was convened to focus on introducing and promoting Iran’s culture, history, and national identity to the global audience.

Iran have been drawn into Group G alongside Egypt, Belgium, and New Zealand.