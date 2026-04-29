Eckert dreams of wearing Team Melli's jersey

TEHRAN - Denis Eckert Ayensa says that to play for Iran national football team is a dream comes true for him.

The 29-year-old Standard Liège forward has recently been called up by coach Amir Ghalenoei to join the Iran football team.

In an interview with the Belgian site hbvl.be, he shares his aspirations to shine in Iran’s colors and his personal challenges ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Eckert Ayensa is the latest addition to the Iranian national team. Born in Germany, he has previously played for Germany’s youth teams. After a stint in the Belgian league with Standard Liège, he is now fully focused on the upcoming World Cup, even as he recovers from an ankle injury that forced him to miss a crucial match against KRC Genk.

Having a father of Iranian descent and a Spanish mother, Eckert brings a unique background to the field. He has previous experience in top European leagues including La Liga with Celta Vigo and the 2. Bundesliga with Ingolstadt.

In March 2026, he was officially invited to his first national camp for friendly matches against Nigeria and Costa Rica. Although he trained alongside players like Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Ali Gholizadeh, he couldn’t play due to administrative complexities related to his change of sporting nationality, pending FIFA approval. However, the Iranian Football Federation’s willingness and his eagerness to wear the national jersey suggest he will be a key player for Iran in the upcoming World Cup.

He mentioned a strong start in the Belgian playoff against OH Leuven, scoring twice as a substitute in just 29 minutes, showcasing why Ghalenoei has faith in him. Unfortunately, he faced an untimely injury against Antwerp, keeping him on the sidelines for now. Eckert hopes to fully recover and join the national team, prepared and fit, ahead of the main training camp.

Eckert expressed his enthusiasm about his first experience with the national team: “It was a very enjoyable experience with incredible days. The national team players and the surrounding staff are very welcoming, and the quality of the facilities is top-notch. Rooming with Ali Gholizadeh, whom I knew from Charleroi, and the support from Alireza Jahanbakhsh helped me adjust quickly. I’m no longer a 19-year-old, and I felt welcome in the new locker room. However, my inclusion in the World Cup squad is not yet guaranteed; it all depends on my performance in the remaining matches with Standard.”

Interestingly, he missed the friendly match against Nigeria, which Iran lost 2-1, due to paperwork and the lack of final FIFA confirmation. He noted, “The national team coach was completely honest with me, but he emphasized that I should be present to acclimatize with the group and atmosphere. This is a critical step ahead of the main camp in May. Now, I’m waiting for FIFA to give the final green light so I can step onto the pitch wearing Iran’s jersey.”

Eckert also touched on off-field matters. Acknowledging the political tensions surrounding the tournament in the U.S., he stated that players are striving to focus solely on football. Regarding his family in Iran, he said, “I have an aunt and two half-brothers living there. I know the current situation may not be pleasant, but I prefer to discuss football as a player.”

The most exciting aspect for Eckert is Iran’s draw against Belgium in the World Cup, with a match scheduled for June 21 in Los Angeles. He remarked, “Playing against Belgium is incredibly special to me. This country has given me so much, and facing players like Charles De Ketelaere or Nathan Ngoy while wearing the Iranian national colors is truly a dream. The Iranian Football Federation is doing everything to ensure I am eligible in time, and now it’s on me to excel in the Belgian playoffs to secure my ticket to the World Cup.”