Investment for establishing solar power plants increases 2.5-fold

TEHRAN- Deputy Minister of Energy and head of the Organization for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (SATBA) announced a 2.5-fold increase in investment for establishing solar power plants in the country, stating that $1.2 billion was invested in this sector in the past Iranian calendar year 1404 (ended on March 20).

According to an IRNA, Mohsen Tarztalab said during a visit to the 72-megawatt solar power plant in Esfarayen County, North Khorasan Province: "Last year, following directives issued, a portion of the resources from the National Development Fund was allocated for the development of solar energy, and in this regard, $800 million was invested."

He added: "The capacity of solar power plants in the country has now exceeded 4,000 megawatts, and it is planned to reach 7,000 megawatts by the end of Khordad (mid-June). Achieving this goal requires financing and the provision of necessary infrastructure."

The Deputy Minister of Energy stated: "Through follow-ups by executive bodies, efforts are being made to increase the country's solar power generation capacity to 11,000 megawatts by the end of summer."

He continued: "In total, by the end of this summer, 2,500 megawatts of renewable electricity will be added to the country's production capacity, which will play an important role in providing sustainable electricity."

EF/MA