Fidel Castro turns up in full olive green uniform

Cuba's Fidel Castro, reprising symbols of his former power, wore a full military uniform and spoke to a mass audience outdoors Friday for the first time since he nearly died four years ago.

The island's former ruler seemed energetic and lucid as he spoke for 35 minutes to several thousand students from the historic steps of the University of Havana in an address broadcast by all the state channels.As he has done in his many public appearances since early July, the 84-year-old Castro repeated his warnings of nuclear holocaust over Iran and stayed away from commenting on Cuba's domestic issues.But his appearance marked a return of two of the symbols of his nearly five decades as Cuba's ruler, which he had put aside after an emergency intestinal surgery left him at death's door four years ago.For the first time since 2006, he wore olive green pants, jacket and cap -- though without any insignias of rank -- and appeared before the kind of massive outdoor crowds that were trademarks of his rule.(Source: miamiherald.com)