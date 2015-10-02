Riyadh should be careful about Iran fury: cleric

TEHRAN - Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Movahedi Kermani, the interim Friday prayer leader of Tehran, has said that Saudi Arabia should take serious Iran’s “fury”.

“Iran is being tolerating you. But be careful not to face the fury of Iran and the Iranian Leader,” Movahedi Kermani told worshippers, Mehr reported.He expressed pity that through Saudi carelessness, Muslims’ happiness turned into mourning due to a stampede in Mecca on September 24 in which more than 4000 pilgrims, including 465 Iranians, were killed.The cleric said a mere apology from the Saudi charges d’affaires in Tehran does not help anything.He also pointed to Iranian Foreign Minister’s controversial handshake with U.S. President Barack Obama, saying, “We do not shake hands with thieves and murderers. America’s hand is tainted with innocent blood. When we shake hands, we mean our relations are good with [them].”SP/P