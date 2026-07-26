British journalists ‘self-censoring stories about Trump and the right over safety fears’

Journalists are self-censoring their reporting on rightwing protests and Donald Trump’s administration because of growing concerns about their personal safety, with newsrooms accused of “normalizing” the risks they face, the Guardian reported.

Journalists are self-censoring their reporting on rightwing protests and Donald Trump’s administration because of growing concerns about their personal safety, with newsrooms accused of “normalizing” the risks they face, the Guardian reported.

Hundreds of journalists from across the UK have anonymously disclosed increasing nervousness over their security. Some have reported avoiding or altering coverage on certain topics due to intimidation, leading to self-censorship and “a narrowing of the public conversation”.

The findings are revealed in a government-backed investigation into the safety of journalists, ordered amid growing hostility to traditional media across the West.

Investigators found a widespread belief that abuse linked to reporting has increased, especially online. They also reported newsroom cultures that treated the increase as inevitable given the polarized political environment – with journalists expected to be “thick-skinned”.

Female journalists faced the brunt of abuse, describing gendered and sexualized harassment, explicit threats, inappropriate messages and online comments focused on appearance.