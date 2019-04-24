Bushehr eco-lodges to offer special discount to mark Persian Gulf day

TEHRAN – Eco-lodges across southwestern Bushehr province will give special discount to their customers on the occasion of the Persian Gulf National Day, April 30.

“On the ninth, tenth, and eleventh of Ordibehesht month (April 29 to May 1), eco-lodges across Bushehr province will offer their guests a 30% discount,” provincial tourism chief Arghavan Mehdizadeh said, ISNA reported.

The goal is to make travelers more familiar with potential attractions of rural scene of the province including daily life, customs, rituals, she added.

Iran’s very diverse natural setting yields many to nature lovers who may stay with a nomad or rural family to feel rustic routines, agriculture, wildlife, traditional art and culture.

April 30 has been designated in the Persian calendar as the Persian Gulf National Day to mark the anniversary of Abbas I of Persia's successful military campaign when the Portuguese navy was forced out of the Strait of Hormuz in the Capture of Ormuz (1622).

AFM/MQ/MG