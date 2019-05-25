TEDPIX rises 20% in 2 months

TEHRAN- Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE)’s main index (TEDPIX) has increased 36,509 points or 20.4 percent to 215,169 during the first two months of current Iranian calendar year (March 21-June 21), IRIB reported.

As reported, some 177.832 billion securities worth 464.425 trillion rials (about $11.057 billion) were traded through 11.728 million deals at TSE.

Based on the already released reports and data, Iran’s exchange markets witnessed fruitful performances and results in the past Iranian calendar year 1397 (ended on March 20, 2019).

Meanwhile, applying new financial instruments in Iranian capital market was another achievements of the exchange markets during the past year, as TSE officially launched “futures” in mid-December 2018 for more risk management and Iran Mercantile Market (IME) launched “option” in early March 2019 in an approach to diversify financing methods for agricultural products.

MA/MA