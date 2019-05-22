TEDPIX gains 10,700 points in a month

TEHRAN- Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE)’s main index (TEDPIX) increased 10,700 points or 5.24 percent to 215,092 during the past Iranian calendar month of Ordibehesht (April 21-May 21), Tasnim news agency reported on Wednesday.

As reported, some 110.476 billion securities worth 296.131 trillion rials (about $7.05 billion) were traded through 7.409 million deals at TSE, indicating 71 percent and 85 percent rise in the number and value of traded securities, respectively, and 82 percent increase in the number of deals.

The first market’s index rose 8,221 points to 161,463 and second market’s index added 19,819 points to 414,151 showing 5.36 percent and 5.03 percent growth, respectively, in the mentioned month.

Based on the already released reports and data, Iran’s exchange markets witnessed fruitful performances and results in the past Iranian calendar year 1397 (ended on March 20, 2019).

Meanwhile, applying new financial instruments in Iranian capital market was another achievements of the exchange markets during the past year, as TSE officially launched “futures” in mid-December 2018 for more risk management and Iran Mercantile Market (IME) launched “option” in early March 2019 in an approach to diversify financing methods for agricultural products.

MA/MA