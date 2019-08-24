TEDPIX gains 4,736 points in a week

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), has risen 4,736 points, or 1.81 percent, to 266,127 during the five working days of the past Iranian calendar week (Saturday to Wednesday), Tasnim news agency reported.

As reported, some 23.124 billion securities worth 56.977 trillion rials (about $1.356 billion) were traded through 1.989 million deals at TSE during the past week, indicating 70 percent and 39 percent rise in terms of the number and value of securities, respectively, while 53 percent growth in the number of trades compared to its previous weak.

Based on the already released reports and data, Iran’s exchange markets witnessed fruitful performances and results in the past Iranian calendar year 1397 (ended on March 20, 2019).

Applying new financial instruments in Iranian capital market was another achievements of the exchange markets during the past year, as TSE officially launched “futures” in mid-December 2018 for more risk management and IME launched “option” in early March 2019 in an approach to diversify financing methods for agricultural products.

This progressive trend is also continuing in the current year, as TSE Head Ali Sahraei has announced that TSE plans to launch a new market named “prime market” in which the price range for the shares increase.

He said that only companies with a minimum transparency score of 70 (out of 100) and floating stock of at least 25 percent would be accepted in the prime market.

Sahraei also said that there is no difference regarding rules governing market makers in this and other markets, adding that participation of market makers is mandatory in the prime market.

MA/MA