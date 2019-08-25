TEDPIX up 13,070 points in a month

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), has risen 13,070 points, or 5.17 percent, to 266,127 at the end of the fifth Iranian calendar month of Mordad (August 22), Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday.

As reported, some 64,126 billion securities worth 215.639 trillion rials (about $5.134 billion) were traded through 6.444 million deals at TSE during the past month, indicating 8 percent and 21 percent drop in terms of the number and value of securities, respectively, while 16 percent fall in the number of trades compared to its previous month.

Based on the already released reports and data, Iran’s exchange markets witnessed fruitful performances and results in the past Iranian calendar year 1397 (ended on March 20, 2019).

Applying new financial instruments in Iranian capital market was another achievements of the exchange markets during the past year, as TSE officially launched “futures” in mid-December 2018 for more risk management and IME launched “option” in early March 2019 in an approach to diversify financing methods for agricultural products.

This progressive trend is also continuing in the current year, as TSE Head Ali Sahraei has recently announced that TSE plans to launch a new market named “prime market” in which the price range for the shares increase.

He said that only companies with a minimum transparency score of 70 (out of 100) and floating stock of at least 25 percent would be accepted in the prime market.

Sahraei also said that there is no difference regarding rules governing market makers in this and other markets, adding that participation of market makers is mandatory in the prime market.

TEDPIX has increased 56,220 points or 20.4 percent to 234,879 during the first quarter of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-June 21).

As reported, some 258,055 billion securities worth 723.503 trillion rials (about $17.226 billion) were traded through 17.999 million deals at TSE during the three-month period.

MA/MA