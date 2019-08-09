TSE value of trades rises 25% in a week

TEHRAN- The value of trades at Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE) stood at 50.324 trillion rials (about $1.198 billion) during the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday) increasing 25 percent from 42.46 trillion rials (about $1.01 billion) worth of trades in its preceding year, IRIB reported.

As reported, some 13.319 billion securities were traded during the past week, showing 28 percent growth compared to its preceding week.

TEDPIX, the main index of TSE, rose 718 points to 255,446 in the past week which indicates 0.2 percent rise.

The first market index fell 751 points while the second market index gained 7,114 points in that week; price index also increased 197 points.

Based on the already released reports and data, Iran’s exchange markets witnessed fruitful performances and results in the past Iranian calendar year 1397 (ended on March 20, 2019).

Applying new financial instruments in Iranian capital market was another achievements of the exchange markets during the past year, as TSE officially launched “futures” in mid-December 2018 for more risk management and IME launched “option” in early March 2019 in an approach to diversify financing methods for agricultural products.

This progressive trend is also continuing in the current year, as TSE Head Ali Sahraei has recently announced that TSE plans to launch a new market named “prime market” in which the price range for the shares increase.

He said that only companies with a minimum transparency score of 70 (out of 100) and floating stock of at least 25 percent would be accepted in the prime market.

Sahraei also said that there is no difference regarding rules governing market makers in this and other markets, adding that participation of market makers is mandatory in the prime market.

TEDPIX has increased 56,220 points or 20.4 percent to 234,879 during the first quarter of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-June 21).

As reported, some 258,055 billion securities worth 723.503 trillion rials (about $17.226 billion) were traded through 17.999 million deals at TSE during the three-month period.

MA/MA