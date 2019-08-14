TSE main index surpasses 261,000 points

TEHRAN- Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE) main index (TEDPIX) gained 4,352 points on Wednesday to reach 261,441, IRIB reported.

As reported, 1.898 billion shares worth 5.99 trillion rials (about $142.5 million) were traded through 200,015 deals in the stock market.

Based on the already released reports and data, Iran’s exchange markets have been following a steady trend in the current Iranian calendar year while they witnessed much more fruitful performances and results in the past Iranian calendar year 1397 (ended on March 20, 2019).

Applying new financial instruments in Iranian capital market was one of the main achievements of the exchange markets during the past year, as TSE officially launched “futures” in mid-December 2018 for more risk management and IME launched “option” in early March 2019 in an approach to diversify financing methods for agricultural products.

TSE Head Ali Sahraei has recently announced that TSE plans to launch a new market named “prime market” in which the price range for the shares increase.

He said that only companies with a minimum transparency score of 70 (out of 100) and floating stock of at least 25 percent would be accepted in the prime market.

Sahraei also noted that there is no difference regarding rules governing market makers in this and other markets, adding that participation of market makers is mandatory in the prime market.

TEDPIX has increased 56,220 points or 20.4 percent to 234,879 during the first quarter of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-June 21).

As reported, some 258,055 billion securities worth 723.503 trillion rials (about $17.226 billion) were traded through 17.999 million deals at TSE during the three-month period.

EF/