Stock market value reaches $285.7b

TEHRAN- The value of stock market in Iran reached 12.282 quadrillion rials (about $285.714 billion) at the end of the third Iranian calendar month of Khordad (June 21), Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) published on its website SENA on Sunday.

As reported by the Statistics and Risk Management Group of SEO, the value of the country’s four exchange markets, i.e. Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market known also as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), and Iran Energy Exchange (IEE), has risen 9.3 percent in the third month compared to its previous month and 106,5 percent compared to the same month in the previous year.

Also, the statistics showed a 9.2-percent growth in TEDPIX, the main index of TSE, which stood at 234,879 points, and a 12.6-percent rise in IFX, the main index of IFB, which stood at 2,978 points at the end of the third month.

Based on the already released reports and data, Iran’s exchange markets witnessed fruitful performances and results in the past Iranian calendar year 1397 (ended on March 20, 2019).

Applying new financial instruments in Iranian capital market was another achievements of the exchange markets during the past year, as TSE officially launched “futures” in mid-December 2018 for more risk management and IME launched “option” in early March 2019 in an approach to diversify financing methods for agricultural products.

This progressive trend is also continuing in the current year, as TSE Head Ali Sahraei announced on Saturday that TSE plans to launch a new market named “prime market” in which the price range for the shares increase.

He said that only companies with a minimum transparency score of 70 (out of 100) and floating stock of at least 25 percent would be accepted in the prime market.

Sahraei also said that there is no difference regarding rules governing market makers in this and other markets, adding that participation of market makers is mandatory in the prime market.

TSE main index TEDPIX has increased 56,220 points or 20.4 percent to 234,879 during the first quarter of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-June 21).

As reported, some 258,055 billion securities worth 723.503 trillion rials (about $17.226 billion) were traded through 17.999 million deals at TSE during the three-month period.

Also, on June 24, during the meeting of IME shareholders, IME Managing Director Hamed Soltani-Nejad said that this exchange has prepared ten macro plans to improve its performance during the current Iranian calendar year.

He mentioned development of underlying assets through existing instruments, development of financial instruments for commodity-backed securities, expansion of market size and depth, increasing cooperation with other organizations, and strengthening IME brand as some of the mentioned macro plans.

Soltani-Nejad has previously announced that IME accounted for 39 percent of the value of the total trades in the Iranian capital market during the past Iranian calendar year.

He put the value of IME trades at 1.78 quadrillion rials (about $42.3 billion) in the past year.

The value of trades at IME rose 52 percent in the past calendar year from its previous year

Over 24.84 million tons of commodities valued at 884.3 trillion rials (about $21.05 billion) were traded at the physical market of IME, showing seven percent fall in the amount and 77 percent rise in the worth of trades year on year.

MA/MA