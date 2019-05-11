Securities worth over $8.3b traded at TSE since March 21

TEHRAN- Some 140.294 billion securities worth 352.259 trillion rials (about $8.387 billion) have been traded at Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE) since the beginning of current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2019), IRIB reported.

As reported, TEDPIX, the main index of TSE, which had begun the year at 178,659 points, has already experienced 18.3 percent growth through gaining 32,685 points.

Also, the first market index has risen 25,744 points and second market index has gained 57,269 points since the start of current year.

Some 55,000 new trading codes were issued in the Iranian stock market during the first month of current Iranian calendar year, Farvardin (March 21-April 20), IRNA reported last week quoting Hossein Fahimi, the managing director of Central Securities Depository of Iran (CSDI).

CSDI is the sole registrar, central custodian and clearing house for the Iranian financial market of four exchanges including TSE, Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market known also as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), and Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX).

Iran’s exchange markets witnessed fruitful performances and results in the past Iranian calendar year 1397 (ended on March 20, 2019).

IFX, the main index of Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known also as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), touched a new record high in the past year, as it gained more than 100% to stand at 2,258 points on March 19, 2019.

This index had started the previous year at 1,161 points.

As reported, the number and worth of trades at IFB increased 89 percent and 71 percent, respectively, in the past year compared to its preceding year.

Monthly average value of trades at the First and Second markets of Iran Fara Bourse amounted to 287.622 billion rials (about $6.8 million) and worth of trades at the Base Market accounted for 170.418 billion rials (about $4.05 million). This year total volume of trades at the First, Second and Base markets (i.e. IFB stock market) reached 165,586 million shares; all witnessed an increase of 75 percent-191 percent.

Also, the value of trades at Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) rose 52 percent in the past calendar year from its previous year.

As reported, the worth of trades at three markets of IME, i.e. physical market, derivatives market and financial market, hit 1.786 quadrillion rials (about $42.5 billion) in the past year.

Over 24.84 million tons of commodities valued at 884.3 trillion rials (about $21.05 billion) were traded at the physical market of IME, showing seven percent fall in the amount and 77 percent rise in the worth of trades year on year.

In addition, in a move to tackle the U.S. sanctions on the country’s oil exports, Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX) held seven rounds of offering crude oil during the past year.

Applying new financial instruments in Iranian capital market was another achievements of the exchange markets during the past year, as Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE) officially launched “futures” in mid-December 2018 for more risk management and IME launched “option” in early March 2019 in an approach to diversify financing methods for agricultural products.

