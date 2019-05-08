Stock market issues 55,000 trading codes in a month

TEHRAN- Some 55,000 new trading codes were issued in the Iranian stock market during the first month of current Iranian calendar year, Farvardin (March 21-April 20), IRNA quoted Hossein Fahimi, the managing director of Central Securities Depository of Iran (CSDI), as saying.

CSDI is the sole registrar, central custodian and clearing house for the Iranian financial market of four exchanges including TSE, Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market known also as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), and Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX).

Iran’s exchange markets witnessed fruitful performances and results in the past Iranian calendar year 1397 (ended on March 20, 2019).

For example TSE officially launched “futures” in mid-December 2018 for more risk management and IME launched “option” in early March 2019 in an approach to diversify financing methods for agricultural products, while the number and worth of trades at Fara Bourse increased 89 percent and 71 percent, respectively, in the past year compared to its preceding year and IFX, the main index of IFB, touched a new record high, gaining more than 100% to stand at 2,258 points on March 19, 2019.

Meanwhile, the value of trades at IME rose 52 percent in the past calendar year from its previous year.

MA/MA