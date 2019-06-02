Over 1.6 million domains registered in Iran: report

TEHRAN – A total of one million and 63,902 Iranian domains have been registered until the Iranian calendar month of Khordad, which began on May 22, Mehr reported on Saturday.

According to a report released by the Institute for Research in Fundamental Sciences, the “.ir”, which is the internet country code top-level domain for Iran, is on the top list with one million and 55,386 registration and “net.ir”, which is the least number of domain extension registration, is the final choice of Iranian users.

The number of registered domains was one million during last Azar month (November 22 - December 21) and about 968,000 domains registered at the end of the Iranian calendar year 1396 (March 20, 2018).

Iran is one of the pioneering countries in number of domain registration in the region with annual 45 percent growth, according to the report.

The global domain name registrar market by country code top-level domain (ccTLD) is expected to grow at CAGR 3.9% during the forecast period 2019–2026.

