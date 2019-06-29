Internet penetration rate in Iran highest among students: report

TEHRAN – According to a recent report released by the Information Technology Organization of Iran, the highest internet penetration rate is amongst students with 89.6 percent, Mehr reported on Monday.

A total of 36.5 percent of internet users are employed individuals, 26.7 percent are housekeepers, 23.8 percent are students, and 6.3 percent are unemployed individuals, according to the report.

The statistics is based on the three indices of access to cellphone, internet and computer. According to the statistics about 29.4 million of Iranians (63.4 percent) are ‘usual’ internet users.

Students also have the highest computer penetration rate with 94.5 percent.

According to the report, the highest cellphone penetration rate belongs to working population while 97.4 percent of cellphone users are employed. Among unemployed people the penetration rate is 91.9 percent, followed by students with 66.7 percent, and housekeepers with 83.7 percent.

The report said that 3.5 million Iranians use internet once a week, 749 thousand use internet once a month and 243 thousand use internet less than once a month.

Internet users worldwide

According to Hosting Fact statistics, there were 4.1 billion Internet users in the world in December 2018, compared to 3.9 billion Internet users in mid-2018 and about 3.7 billion Internet users in late 2017.

Asia has the most Internet users of all continents — accounting for 49 percent of all Internet users (down from about 50 percent in 2017 and up from about 48 percent mid 2018). Europe is a runner up with 16.8 percent of all Internet users.

According to the report, China has the most Internet users of all country. At over 802 million Internet users at the time of writing this, China currently accounts for almost 20 percent of Internet users worldwide. It is trailed by India, with over 500 million Internet users.

Interestingly enough, Iceland is the country with the highest Internet penetration in the world — with an impressive 100 percent of its citizens using the Internet and The Internet influenced retail sales to the tune of $2.84 trillion in 2018 and is expected to influence retail sales to the tune of $3.45 trillion in 2019.

SB/MQ/MG