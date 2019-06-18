Iran ranks 12th in internet user growth: report

TEHRAN -- Iran is the 12th country in 15-point most internet users list in 2018, according to Bond Internet Trends report 2019, The Next Web reported.

According to the report, released by the Bond, a venture capital firm based in

San Francisco, more than half the world’s population — 3.8 billion — is online. China and India lead the pack, followed by the U.S., Indonesia, and Brazil.

Asia Pacific, home to 53 percent of global internet users, have 48 percent of internet user penetration. A total of 15% of global internet users live in Europe and the continent has 78% of internet user penetration.

Africa and Middle East host 13% of internet users with 32% internet user penetration. Latin America and Caribbean have 10% of global internet users and 62% of internet user penetration. North America have 9% of global internet users and 89% of internet user penetration.

The report assesses online platform time, which means percent of internet users using select platform more than one time per day. According to the report, Youtube increased from 22 percent to 27 percent, Instagram from 13 percent to 19 percent followed by Whatsapp which rose from 23 percent to 25 percent.

According to the report, the Media consumption on mobile devices (33 percent) almost equal that of time spent on TV (34 percent).

Wearable technology is booming, and users have doubled in the past four years to 52 million.

The report says the number of gamers worldwide grew six percent to 2.4 billion people last year, as titles like Fortnite have become the new social networks of choice for avid players.

