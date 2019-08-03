TEDPIX gains 1,581 points in a week

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), has risen 1,581 points to 254,446 during the five working days of the past Iranian calendar week (Saturday to Wednesday), Tasnim news agency reported.

As reported, some 10.399 billion securities worth 42.463 trillion rials (about $1.011 billion) were traded through 1.278 million deals at TSE during the past week, indicating 32.5 percent and 21.5 percent rise in terms of the number and value of securities, respectively, while 6.1 percent growth in the number of trades compared to its previous weak.

Based on the already released reports and data, Iran’s exchange markets witnessed fruitful performances and results in the past Iranian calendar year 1397 (ended on March 20, 2019).

Applying new financial instruments in Iranian capital market was another achievements of the exchange markets during the past year, as TSE officially launched “futures” in mid-December 2018 for more risk management and IME launched “option” in early March 2019 in an approach to diversify financing methods for agricultural products.

This progressive trend is also continuing in the current year, as TSE Head Ali Sahraei has recently announced that TSE plans to launch a new market named “prime market” in which the price range for the shares increase.

He said that only companies with a minimum transparency score of 70 (out of 100) and floating stock of at least 25 percent would be accepted in the prime market.

Sahraei also said that there is no difference regarding rules governing market makers in this and other markets, adding that participation of market makers is mandatory in the prime market.

TEDPIX has increased 56,220 points or 20.4 percent to 234,879 during the first quarter of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-June 21).

As reported, some 258,055 billion securities worth 723.503 trillion rials (about $17.226 billion) were traded through 17.999 million deals at TSE during the three-month period.

