TEDPIX adds 731 points in a week

TEHRAN- Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE)’s main index (TEDPIX) gained 731 points to 83,272 during the five dealing days (Saturday-Wednesday) of the past Iranian week ended on Friday, Tasnim news agency reported.

Some 4.535 billion securities worth 13.22 trillion rials (about $349.7 million) were traded through 260,000 deals in TSE, indicating 33 percent and 6.2 percent fall, respectively, in the number and value of traded securities, while 10 percent rise in the number of deals.

The first market’s index rose 746 points to 58,641 and second market’s index added 324 points to 79,918, showing 1.289 percent and 0.18 percent growth, respectively, in the mentioned week.

MA/MG

