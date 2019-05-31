TEDPIX gains 9,308 points in a week

TEHRAN- Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE)’s main index (TEDPIX) increased 9,308 points or 4.3 percent to 224,447 during the five dealing days (Saturday-Wednesday) of the past Iranian week ended on Friday, Tasnim news agency reported.

As reported, some 15.718 billion securities worth 49.806 trillion rials (about $1.185 billion) were traded through 1.177 million deals at TSE.

The first market’s index rose 6,543 points to 167,686 and second market’s index added 20,000 points to 436,064, showing 4.06 percent and 4.81 percent growth, respectively, in the mentioned week.

Based on the already released reports and data, Iran’s exchange markets witnessed fruitful performances and results in the past Iranian calendar year 1397 (ended on March 20, 2019).

Applying new financial instruments in Iranian capital market was another achievements of the exchange markets during the past year, as TSE officially launched “futures” in mid-December 2018 for more risk management and Iran Mercantile Market (IME) launched “option” in early March 2019 in an approach to diversify financing methods for agricultural products.

MA/MA