Stock market index rises 27% in 2.5 months

TEHRAN- Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE)’s main index (TEDPIX) has gained 48,324 points or 27 percent during the 2.5-month period from the beginning of current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2019), IRIB reported.

As reported, some 208.826 billion securities worth 553.421 trillion rials (about $13.176 billion) were traded through 13.857 million deals at TSE during the mentioned period.

Based on the already released reports and data, Iran’s exchange markets witnessed fruitful performances and results in the past Iranian calendar year 1397 (ended on March 20, 2019).

Applying new financial instruments in Iranian capital market was another achievements of the exchange markets during the past year, as TSE officially launched “futures” in mid-December 2018 for more risk management and Iran Mercantile Market (IME) launched “option” in early March 2019 in an approach to diversify financing methods for agricultural products.

MA/MA