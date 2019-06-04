Ayatollah Khamenei : Costs of resistance less than submission

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says Iran’s people and authorities will not fall for US President Donald Trump’s political ploys.

Ayatollah Khamenei was delivering an address during a ceremony marking the 30th anniversary of the founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini’s departure, in the capital Tehran on Tuesday.

The Leader warned about the US’s recourse to political approaches aimed at creating the impression that it has abandoned its subversive ways against the Islamic Republic.

Ayatollah Khamenei cited the example of Trump’s recent comments in Japan, where he said he was not pursuing regime change in Iran and that Islamic Republic “has a chance to be a great country with the same leadership.”

The leader said the US president was trying to say that “we are prepared to accept you,” but cautioned, “This is political shrewdness.”

“This does not dupe the Islamic Republic’s authorities and the Iranian nation. Americans have to stay away. Wherever the US laid its step, either war, sedition, exploitation, or imperialism has followed,” Ayatollah Khamenei stated.

Iran knows better

Ayatollah Khamenei advised Washington to mind its own business and set its own house in order, reminding how the US was grappling with high levels of crime, drug, and police brutality that was unmatched anywhere else in the world.

“We ourselves know (better) how to behave and act,” the Leader noted.

The Leader, however, noted that what the US president had said in terms of Iran’s chances with its sitting leadership was “of course true,” but the condition for the Islamic Republic to make progress was that Washington “stays away” from the country.

Trump’s election sign of US decline

Ayatollah Khamenei further said Trump’s very election in the United States was a sign of America’s decadence.

“Election of a person with the characteristics of Donald Trump, who is the center of debate in the United States itself over his mental, ideological, and behavioral balance, is in and of itself an indication of political decline,” the Leader said.

Ayatollah Khamenei noted how Washington had invariably supported the crimes committed by Israel and the countries behind the ongoing invasion of Yemen, adding, “They back crime. Can moral bankruptcy become any worse?”

Iran steadfast on path of attaining deterrent power

The Leader further hailed Iran’s “doctrine of resistance” against imperialism, as a legacy of Imam Khomeini.

“The goal behind [pursuing] resistance is to reach the point of economic, political, social, and military deterrence,” Ayatollah Khamenei said. “We should reach a point, which would dissuade the enemy from committing aggression against the people of Iran,” the Leader added.

Ayatollah Khamenei hailed that the country had, to a large scale, reached that level in military strength.

The Leader said that achievement was the reason the country’s enemies were attempting to deprive Iran of its missile power, adding, “Of course, they will not be able to do this.”

Ayatollah Khamenei further hailed Imam Khomeini as an icon of resistance, whose unparalleled way of standing tall in the face of the enemies had culminated in the country’s current self-reliance.

Had it not been for the resistance put up by Iran, the Leader asserted, the county would have turned into a vassal state like Saudi Arabia, which not only is serving its oil and other resources to Washington, but is also forced to align its political approaches to that of the US.