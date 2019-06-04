Intl. Quds Day rallies proved Imam Khomeini's popularity

TEHRAN– Islamic Revolution Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said that after 40 years that Imam Khomeini initiated Quds Day, this year's rallies proved that he is popular across the world.

He made the remarks in the ceremony of marking the 30th death anniversary of Islamic Revolution founder Imam Khomeini, in Imam Khomeini Mausoleum, southern Tehran, with senior officials of the country in attendance.

The popularity of Imam Khomeini was proven in International Quds Day rallies across the world, he highlighted, adding that US and its cronies want to eliminate the Palestinian cause.

Many efforts have been made in the past 30 years to fade Imam’s goals, but the fact is that Imam’s attractions have been increased, he said.

Imam Khomeini was a pious man who was honest with people, the leader added while explaining the secret of Imam Khomeini’s popularity.

One of the salient characteristics of Imam was ‘resistance’, highlighted Ayatollah Khomeini, adding, enemies could not disrupt Imam’s calculating systems.

Imam followed Quran’s guidelines not to get along oppressors while colonial systems were based on oppressing other nations, he said, noting that enemies couldn’t stand Imam’s approach.

Iran doesn’t want to export its revolution, rather it is an idea that nations could adopt, he said, noting that Iranians adherence to resistance inspired other nations to follow it.

The important fact is that Imam didn’t choose resistance based on emotions but there is a logic behind this decision, Ayatollah Khamenei stressed, noting that the only way to stop enemies from moving forward is to stand strong.

Resistance has its costs but the price for surrendering is much higher than that, he said, adding, Saudi regime does what US dictates yet it is repeatedly humiliated by Washington.

Yielding to the idea that resistance in the face of world bullying powers is useless is a big mistake, Leader maintained.

The resistant front is more coordinated than ever in the region, he said, noting that the Israeli regime's power has declined in the past 40 years as a result.

US economic power has declined in a number of ways over the past decades, Ayatollah Khamenei said, adding that US political power is also declining and the election of Donald Trump is a good sign of this fact.

"We have problems in Iran but there is no impasse."

The goal of the resistance is to reach a point of deterrence in all fields, he said, highlighting that Iran now has reached military deterrence power. Iran's missile power is a very important deterrence factor and enemies cannot take it from the Iranian nation, he added.

He went on to say that Iran can continue to progress if US stays away, noting that wherever US goes there will be war and colonialism.

