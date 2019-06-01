300,000 expected to attend Imam Khomeini’s memorial

TEHRAN – The 30th anniversary of the demise of Imam Khomeini, founder of the Islamic Republic, will be held at his mausoleum in south Tehran on Tuesday, according to the secretary of the Central Committee of Commemoration of Imam.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, Mohammad Ali Ansari said some 300,000 mourners are expected to take part in the event, IQNA reported.

Ansari said all preparations have been made to hold the memorial.

He said 300 Iranian and over 50 foreign reporters will be covering the event.

Every year, the anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s demise is marked with a ceremony at his mausoleum with Leader of the Islamic Revolution and other officials in attendance.

Also, large crowds of Iranians travel to Tehran from different parts of the country to take part in the ceremony and pay tribute to Imam Khomeini at his shrine.

Foreigners also attend the annual memorial service.

Ayatollah Ruhollah Mousavi Khomeini, better known as Imam Khomeini, engineered Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, which ended the monarchy of the U.S.-backed Shah of Iran.

Imam Khomeini passed away on June 3, 1989, at the age of 87.

MH/PA