Rouhani urges Europeans to resist U.S. “economic terrorism” against Iran

TEHRAN – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday that the Europeans should resist the U.S. “economic terrorism” against Iran and fulfil their obligations under the 2015 nuclear deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Rouhani made the remarks during a meeting with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas who visited Iran on Monday.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has never reached and will never reach a dead end by sanctions and pressure. If the European countries believe that the JCPOA benefits relations between Iran and the European Union and also the regional peace and stability, they should make efforts to preserve it and take practical and serious actions in this respect,” the president stated.

Rouhani noted that the U.S. withdrawal from the JCPOA in May 2018 has had nothing but negative effects on regional security and interaction among the countries.

“The U.S. violated resolution of the United Nations Security Council by unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA and started terrorist actions in the region. However, we have not witnessed proper and responsible response by Europe,” he said.

He added, “During the past year, despite proper political position, we have not seen a practical action by Europe. Now, we have to decide and take action in a way that benefits us, you and all the countries and the region.”

Rouhani said, “The war that the U.S. has started against Iran for the past one year will never be beneficial for anybody and the Iranian people have proved that they will withstand pressure and bullying behaviors.”

Elsewhere, he said that Iran is prepared for any situation, however, there is still opportunity of salvaging the deal and the EU can play a positive role in this respect.

For his part, Maas said that the EU will spare no effort to reduce tension in the region.

“Germany opposes the U.S. policies against Iran and is making efforts to keep the JCPOA and fulfil its obligation,” Maas said.

The German foreign minister notes, “Anybody familiar with the history of Iran knows that the strategy of maximum pressure on the Iranian nation will never bear fruit and, for this reason, the European Union is making an all-out effort to maintain the JCPOA.”

Last month, Jens Ploetner, the political director at the German Foreign Ministry, held talks with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Araghchi in Tehran. Ploetner said Germany will “remain committed” to the JCPOA.

Ploetner also said, “European countries will keep up their efforts and consultations aimed at meeting Iran’s demands and preserving the JCPOA.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told ABC News in an interview published on June 2 that “there will be consequences” if the U.S. keeps up its economic pressure campaign against the Iranian people.

On May 8, Iran announced a partial withdrawal from some aspects of the nuclear pact, saying that the country would no longer adhere to some of the limits on its nuclear activities. It also threatened to step up uranium enrichment if an agreement is not made within 60 days to protect it from the sanctions’ effects.

