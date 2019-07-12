Iranian women gather to mark Modesty and Hijab Day

TEHRAN – Iranian women held gatherings in over 400 cities across the country on Thursday to mark Modesty and Hijab Day.

Tehran’s meeting named “The Meeting of the Revolution’s Girls” was organized at Shiroudi Stadium.

“By organizing these meetings, Iranian women intend to annul the enemy’s activities against hijab and also to promote modest behavior as well as to avoid gaudiness in society,” Minu Aslani, the director of the Community of Iranian Basiji Women, which is the main organizer of the meetings, said during a press conference on Wednesday.

The community also organized exhibitions and competitions on the sidelines of the meetings.

Seman, Shiraz, Isfahan, Tabriz and Mashhad were among the numerous cities playing host to the meetings for Modesty and Hijab Day.

The 21st of Tir, which fell on July 12 this year, is commemorated as Modesty and Hijab Day every year in memory of those people who were martyred at Goharshad Mosque in Mashhad in 1936 in protest of Reza Shah Pahlavi’s decree banning all Islamic veils.