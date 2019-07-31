Iran expresses positive view toward Russia’s Persian Gulf security proposal

TEHRAN – Tehran has expressed its positive outlook towards a Russia-proposed security plan to reduce tension in the Persian Gulf region.

Iran’s view was announced by its ambassador to Moscow Mehdi Sanaei during a meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the Iranian diplomat stressed the need to improve security in the Persian Gulf collectively with the participation of regional states.

The presence of foreign countries in the region will increase tension, Sanaei said, adding that Tehran welcomes any constructive initiative that involves the regional countries.

In a letter presented to the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly on July 23, Russia said that it is “ready for cooperation with all interested parties to implement this and other constructive proposals.”

The Russian Foreign Ministry has named its plan the “Concept of Collective Security in the Persian Gulf.”

“In the current conditions, energetic and effective action is needed at an international and regional levels in the interests of improving and further stabilizing the situation in the Persian Gulf, overcoming the prolonged crisis stage and turning this sub-region to peace, good neighborly relations and sustainable development,” the document said.

“Practical work on launching the process of creating a security system in the Persian Gulf may be started by holding bilateral and multilateral consultations between interested parties, including countries both within the region and outside of it, UN Security Council, LAS [League of Arab States], OIC [Organization of Islamic Cooperation], PGCC [Persian Gulf Cooperation Council],” the document added.

The document envisages forming an initiative group to prepare an international conference on security and cooperation in the Persian Gulf, which would later lead to establishing an organization on security and cooperation in this region.

During his Wednesday meeting with Sanaei, Ryabkov said the Moscow-proposed plan has been drafted to provide security for Persian Gulf littoral states and safeguard their interests.

SP/PA