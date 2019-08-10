Russian envoy warns about ultra-regional presence in Persian Gulf

TEHRAN – Russia's ambassador to Iran has warned about any mistake by the ultra-regional forces in the Persian Gulf.

Levan Dzhagaryan, speaking to national TV in an interview broadcast on Saturday, emphasized that the U.S.-led maritime coalition has already faced opposition, including by Washington's allies.

“The U.S. seems so far away from his aims. Some of the countries do not want to be puppets of the U.S. and we support such policy for it is a realistic one,” said Dzhagaryan.

The United States has been trying to persuade its allies into an international coalition under the claim that it wants to provide “security” for merchant shipping in the Strait of Hormuz — through which about a fifth of all oil consumed globally pass —and other strategic Middle Eastern shipping lanes.

Washington claims Tehran has played a role in two separate attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman in May and June, without providing any credible evidence to support the accusations. Iran has categorically rejected the claims.

Germany and France have so far rebuffed requests from the Trump administration to join the military coalition in the Persian Gulf.

Asked about Moscow’s proposal to build a security system in the Persian Gulf, Dzhagaryan said, "Although Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has discussed the issue at a recent news conference, I would like to explain further that the recent suggestion made by the Russian Federation is focused on the security consortium in the Persian Gulf.”

The Russian diplomat went on to say that the proposed plan was introduced at the UN Security Council to the Persian Gulf states. He also highlighted that Russia has good and friendly ties with Iran and its neighbors, calling the proposed plan an invitation for dialogue and exchange of ideas.

In a letter presented to the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly on July 23, Russia said that it is “ready for cooperation with all interested parties to implement this and other constructive proposals.”

The Russian Foreign Ministry has named its plan the “Concept of Collective Security in the Persian Gulf.”

“In the current conditions, energetic and effective action is needed at an international and regional levels in the interests of improving and further stabilizing the situation in the Persian Gulf, overcoming the prolonged crisis stage and turning this sub-region to peace, good neighborly relations and sustainable development,” the document reads.

“Practical work on launching the process of creating a security system in the Persian Gulf may be started by holding bilateral and multilateral consultations between interested parties, including countries both within the region and outside of it, UN Security Council, LAS [League of Arab States], OIC [Organization of Islamic Cooperation], PGCC [Persian Gulf Cooperation Council],” the document adds.

The document envisages forming an initiative group to prepare an international conference on security and cooperation in the Persian Gulf, which would later lead to establishing an organization on security and cooperation in this region.

