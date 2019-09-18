Asian Volleyball Championship: Iran ease past India

TEHRAN – Iran defeated India in straight sets (25-16, 25-21, 25-21) at the 2019 Asian Men’s Volleyball Championship at the 12,000-seater Azadi Sports Complex here on Wednesday.

Iran had already defeated China 3-0 in Pool E.

“I am satisfied with our team’s performance against India. The Indian team played well but we could beat them in front of our fans. I hope we can continue our good run in the competition,” Iran coach Igor Kolakovic said after the match.

The event is a biennial international volleyball tournament organized by the Asian volleyball governing body, the Asian Volleyball Federation (AVC). The tournament is being held from Sept. 13 to 21.

Top eight teams of this tournament will qualify for the 2020 Asian Olympic Qualification Tournament, which will be held in Jiangmen, China from 7 to 12 January 2020, where the winners will qualify to the 2020 men's Olympic volleyball tournament.