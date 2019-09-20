Iran beat S. Korea to book a place at Asian Volleyball C’ship final

TEHRAN – Iran defeated South Korea 3-1 (22-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-22) to book a place at the 2019 Asian Men’s Volleyball Championship at the 12,000-seater Azadi Sports Complex here on Friday.

Team Melli will meet the winners of Japan and Australia match on Saturday.

In the fourth set, the players engaged in a fight at the court.

“I am deeply ashamed of what happened in the fourth set. This victory is like a defeat for me. We didn’t play well but had positive energy. But I am sad for what happened in this match,” Iran coach Igor Kolakovic said.

“It’s for the first time in my life I saw physical challenge during a match. It can be interesting in boxing but not in volleyball. Behaviors of some of players were disappointing,” he added.

The event is a biennial international volleyball tournament organized by the Asian volleyball governing body, the Asian Volleyball Federation (AVC). The tournament is being held from Sept. 13 to 21.

Top eight teams of this tournament will qualify for the 2020 Asian Olympic Qualification Tournament, which will be held in Jiangmen, China from 7 to 12 January 2020, where the winners will qualify to the 2020 men's Olympic volleyball tournament.