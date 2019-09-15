Australia stun Iran at Asian Volleyball C'ship

TEHRAN – Australia defeated Iran 3-1 (25–22, 23–25, 21–25, 21–25) at the 2019 Asian Men’s Volleyball Championship at the 12,000-seater Azadi Sports Complex here on Sunday.

Iran sit second in Pool A behind Australia after two wins over Sri Lanka and Qatar.

Iran advanced to Pool E along with Australia, China and India.

Pool F consists of Japan, South Korea, Chinese Taipei and Pakistan.

The next round will be held on Tuesday.

The event is a biennial international volleyball tournament organized by the Asian volleyball governing body, the Asian Volleyball Federation (AVC). The tournament is being held from Sept. 13 to 21.

Top eight teams of this tournament will qualify for the 2020 Asian Olympic Qualification Tournament, which will be held in Jiangmen, China from 7 to 12 January 2020, where the winners will qualify to the 2020 men's Olympic volleyball tournament.