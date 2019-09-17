Iran sink China at Asian Volleyball Championship

TEHRAN – Iran overpowered China in straight sets (25-18, 25-23, 25-17) at the 2019 Asian Men’s Volleyball Championship at the 12,000-seater Azadi Sports Complex here on Tuesday.

Iran started the campaign with a 3-0 win over Sri Lanka and then defeated Qatar with the same result.

Iran were stunned by Australia and lost to the team 3-1 in Pool A.

Iran are in Pool E along with Australia, China and India.

Team Melli will meet India on Wednesday.

Pool F consists of Japan, South Korea, Chinese Taipei and Pakistan.

The event is a biennial international volleyball tournament organized by the Asian volleyball governing body, the Asian Volleyball Federation (AVC). The tournament is being held from Sept. 13 to 21.

Top eight teams of this tournament will qualify for the 2020 Asian Olympic Qualification Tournament, which will be held in Jiangmen, China from 7 to 12 January 2020, where the winners will qualify to the 2020 men's Olympic volleyball tournament.