Iran ease past Sri Lanka at Asian Volleyball C’ship

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Sri Lanka in straight sets (25-15, 25-17, 25-23) at the 2019 Asian Men’s Volleyball Championship at the 12,000-seater Azadi Sports Complex here on Friday.

Iran will face Qatar on Saturday in Pool A.

The event is a biennial international volleyball tournament organized by the Asian volleyball governing body, the Asian Volleyball Federation (AVC). The tournament is being held from Sept. 13 to 21.

Top eight teams of this tournament will qualify for the 2020 Asian Olympic Qualification Tournament, which will be held in Jiangmen, China from 7 to 12 January 2020, where the winners will qualify to the 2020 men's Olympic volleyball tournament.

Iran are pooled against Australia, Qatar and Sri Lanka in Pool A.

Pool B consists of Japan, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong and Thailand.

Kazakhstan, China, Oman and India are in Pool C.

South Korea, Indonesia, Kuwait and Pakistan are drawn in Pool D.