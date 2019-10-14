Iranian parliament speaker attends IPU meeting in Belgrade 

TEHRAN – Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani left Tehran on Sunday morning for the Serbian capital city of Belgrade to partake in the 141st Assembly of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

Larijani, who was accompanied by a parliamentary delegation, is to address the IPU general assembly and hold meetings with his foreign counterparts participating in the event.

Ahead of his departure, Larijani said, “The trip includes two parts, participation in the IPU assembly and expanding mutual cooperation between Iranian and Serbian parliaments.”

“The IPU meeting is an opportunity to speak with the heads of parliaments (on issues) in a variety of areas,” he further said.

The 141st Assembly of the IPU is being held in Serbia on October 13-17.

All IPU statutory bodies, including the Governing Council, Standing Committees, Committees on the Human Rights of Parliamentarians and on Middle East Questions, as well as the Forum of Women Parliamentarians and the Forum of Young MPs, will meet on this occasion, according to its official website.

The theme of the general debate is “strengthening international law: parliamentary roles and mechanisms, and the contribution of regional cooperation”.

The event is attended by parliamentary delegations from around 180 countries.



MJ/PA

