LONDON - U.S. saber-rattling against Iran may signal a turning point in West Asia, tempering Trump’s euphoria following his successes in the Caribbean and challenging his perception of himself as an uncontested global hegemon.

If it comes true, defeats will follow one after another, and other forces will be encouraged by realizing that Trump and America are not that “great idol” capable of everything, especially amid a global shift in public opinion rejecting this unilateral, authoritarian, and brutal American approach.

The West does not understand Islam, it does not understand faith, nor the meaning of deeply rooted belief among people who defend principles instinctively, not by authoritarian order or state command. The masses of the nation are the ones who defend the system; this is Iran’s fundamental source of strength.

The Iranian strategic vision is built on confronting exclusion and resisting subjugation. This forms the core political doctrine of the Islamic Republic’s foreign policy. This vision rests on three pillars: Palestine, liberation and, non-submission, and relations based on parity within a new world order founded on mutual respect.

Evidence of this approach in Iran's foreign policy includes steadfastness to principle, tactical concessions, tireless work and preparation, persistence, non-aggression, bending before storms, and strategic patience. These are complemented by calculated reactions characterized by calmness and avoiding impulsive responses, maintaining an open hand, building networks of parallel relations to overcome siege and sanctions, and establishing a parallel economic network.

A clear example lies in the failure of the latest attempt to overthrow the system, whereby two decisive factors stood out. The first was near-universal popular mobilization into the streets, which demonstrated to the world that the state is strong through its institutions and its people, and that the people themselves protect the state. The second surprise was the disabling of Starlink internet services and the intelligent management of confrontations with sabotage elements, an unexpected and decisive factor.