Atila Pesyani to stage play based on Mel Brooks’ “Young Frankenstein”

TEHRAN – Iranian director and actor Atila Pesyani plans to stage a play based American filmmaker Mel Brooks’ 1974 horror comedy “Young Frankenstein” in Tehran, a public relations team announced on Tuesday.

The play titled “Hereditary Frankenstein Family Palace” will go on stage at the Samandarian Hall of the Iranshahr Theater Complex in Tehran on November 7.

“Young Frankenstein” is about a respected medical lecturer Dr. Frederick Frankenstein, who learns that he has inherited his grandfather’s estate in Transylvania. Arriving at the castle, Dr. Frankenstein soon begins to recreate the experiments of his grandfather, who was an infamous mad scientist, with the help of servants Igor and Inga.

After he creates his own monster, who is eventually brought to life by electrical charges during a lightning storm, new complications ensue with the arrival of the doctor’s fiancée, Elizabeth.

The film, which received numerous awards in different festivals, is a parody of the various film adaptations of Mary Shelley’s novel “Frankenstein” produced by Universal Pictures in the 1930s.

Rambod Javan, Ali Shademan, Khosro Pesyani, Setareh Pesyani, Fatemeh Naqavi, Asghar Piran, Navid Jahanzadeh, Sima Khoshnevis and Mehdi Sadr are the members of the cast for the play.

Photo: Iranian actor and stage director Atila Pesyani in an undated photo.

