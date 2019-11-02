Bank loans to economic sectors up 26% in H1

TEHRAN- Iranian banking system has offered 3.821 quadrillion rials (about $90.97 billion) to domestic economic sectors in the first six months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-Spetember 22), registering a 26-percent rise from the previous year’s same period, IRNA reported.

According to the data provided by the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), working capital loans paid to different economic sectors were above 2.11 quadrillion rials (about $50.26 billion) accounting for 55.3 percent of the total provided facilities in the said period.

As reported, the total working capital loans provided in the mentioned time span, increased by 250 trillion rials (about $5.95 billion) or 13.5 percent compared to the figure for the past year’s six-month period.

During the said period, the country’s mining and industry sectors received 862 trillion rials (nearly $20.5 billion) in the form of working capital loans, accounting for 40.8 percent of the total such facilities.

Back in April, CBI reported that during the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20, 2019) the country’s banking system offered 7.737 quadrillion rials (about $184.2 billion) facilities to domestic economic sectors to register a 26-percent rise from its previous year.

Working capital loans paid to different economic sectors was above 4.319 quadrillion rials (about $102.8 billion) accounting for 55.8 percent of the total provided facilities in the said period, registering a 14-percent increase from the previous year.

EF/MA