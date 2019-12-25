Bank loans to economic sectors rise 27% in 8 months yr/yr

TEHRAN- Iranian banking system has paid 5.31 quadrillion rials (about $126.42 billion) of facilities to domestic economic sectors in the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-November 23), registering a 27.6-percent rise from the previous year’s same period, IRNA reported citing the data released by the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to the data provided by CBI, working capital loans paid to different economic sectors were above 2.85 quadrillion rials (about $67.85 billion), accounting for 53.8 percent of the total provided facilities in the said period, and showing 15.3 percent growth year on year.

As previously announced by the CBI, Iranian banking system has offered 3.821 quadrillion rials (about $90.97 billion) of facilities to domestic economic sectors in the first half of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-September 22), which was 26 percent higher than the figure of the first half of the past year.

Back in April, CBI reported that during the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20, 2019) the country’s banking system offered 7.737 quadrillion rials (about $184.2 billion) facilities to domestic economic sectors to register a 26-percent rise from its previous year.

Working capital loans paid to different economic sectors was above 4.319 quadrillion rials (about $102.8 billion) accounting for 55.8 percent of the total provided facilities in the said period, registering a 14-percent increase from the previous year.

MA/MA