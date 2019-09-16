Bank loans to economic sectors up over 30%

TEHRAN- Iranian banking system’s offered facilities to domestic economic sectors in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-July 22), stood at 2.188 quadrillion rials (about $52.1 billion), rising 30.9 percent from the previous year’s same period, IRIB reported.

According to the data provided by the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), working capital loans paid to different economic sectors was above 1.3 quadrillion rials (about $31.15 billion) accounting for 59.8 percent of the total provided facilities in the said period, registering a 27.7-percent increase from the previous year.

During the said period, the country’s mining and industry sectors received 486.4 trillion rials (nearly $11.6 billion) in the form of working capital loans, accounting for 37.2 percent of the total provided facilities.

Back in April, CBI reported that during the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20, 2019) the country’s banking system offered 7.737 quadrillion rials (about $184.2 billion) facilities to domestic economic sectors to register a 26 percent from its previous year.

Working capital loans paid to different economic sectors was above 4.319 quadrillion rials (about $102.8 billion) accounting for 55.8 percent of the total provided facilities in the said period, registering a 14-percent increase from the previous year.

EF/MA